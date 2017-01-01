NOBODY HAS MORE ACTING JOBS

Must Reads

New Audition & Casting Notice Postings

 

  • tv

    Nas, Open Call

    An open call will be held in NYC for the role of Young Nas on "Street Dreams," a series based on the rapper's early life

    View

  • film

    Warner Bros.' 'Oceans 8'

    Roman Candle Casting of NYC seeks background performers for work on the feature starring Cate Blanchett & Mindy Kaling

    View

  • multimedia

    Ashton Kutcher's 'A Plus'

    Casting individuals, families, best friends, etc. who would like to work on an inspiring video sponsored by a beverage brand

    View

  • film

    'Proud Mary'

    Accepting applications nationwide for the lead role of an 11 year old boy in a Screen Gems' feature film starring Taraji P. Henson

    View

  • instructional videos

    Product Launch

    Seeking an energetic female personality to host a five-minute training video to accompany the launch of a new home management system from a home improvement retailer

    View

Backstage Experts

Why Every Actor Needs a Website + What It Should Have

Don't miss out on opportunities because you don't have a website. Backstage Expert, actor, and web designer Amy Russ offers her insight into what every actor website needs.

News

WATCH: Elijah Wood’s Seriously Cheesy ’90s Commercial

Before he starred in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Elijah Wood was an accomplished child actor, making his name in commercials: some cheesier than others.

Interview

27 Actors on the Survival Jobs That Shaped Them

Nearly every famous actor had to endure a survival job to pay the bills before they made it big. While they never lost sight of their dreams, these jobs played formative roles in the early lives of these struggling artists. These actors shared some of their best survival jobs stories with Backstage.

Casting News

London Now Casting: Leading Role in U.K.’s Nonunion ‘Hairspray’ Tour and More

Just try and stop the beat! The upcoming UK touring production of "Hairspray" is casting one nonunion actress to play the defiant Tracy Turnblad, plus other London gigs!