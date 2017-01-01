NOBODY HAS MORE ACTING JOBS

Must Reads

Backstage Experts

13 Self-Tape Mistakes That Sabotage Your Chances

“The self-tape has to be good, if not better, than the actors we are seeing in the room.”

News

Watch Mary Tyler Moore’s Dazzling Toothpaste Commercial

The award-winning actor and Brooklyn, New York native is remembered for her roles that helped pave the way for women in television. In the ’60s, Moore filmed a toothpaste commercial for Pepsodent.

Interview

How Bryan Cranston Mentored Aaron Paul to Leading Man Status

Three-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul returns for the anticipated second season of “The Path.” He and Bryan Cranston spoke with Backstage about their time working together on “Breaking Bad” and how it led to Paul’s biggest small-screen role yet.

Casting News

Texas Now Casting: Leading Roles in Nonunion Play ‘Dutchman’ and More

Texas talent looking to scratch that theater itch, this is for you! "Dutchman," a nonunion play, is casting its two leads!