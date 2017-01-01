NOBODY HAS MORE ACTING JOBS

New Audition & Casting Notice Postings

 

  • tv

    True Crime Docuseries Presentation

    Hudson Media is accepting applications for a series of scripted interviews

  • plays

    'Titus Andronicus'

    The Shakespeare Forum of NYC will hold auditions for all roles in the playwright's violent tale of the last days of the Roman Empire

  • voiceover

    New York Talking Statues

    A Danish art/media project that gives voices to famous statues through modern technology needs various actors to portray characters such as Joan of Arc & Simón Bolívar

  • film

    'Luna'

    Seeking lead and supporting talent for an alternative "Beauty and the Beast" story which takes place in modern day NYC and the Adirondack region upstate

  • film

    Universal's 'Pitch Perfect 3'

    Casting Atlanta-based talent for the third installment in the musical comedy franchise starring Miley Cyrus

Backstage Experts

5 Things You Should Know Early In Your Acting Career

There are a lot of things you need to know as an actor, but here are five lessons I wish I'd learned early in my career.

News

London Now Casting: Mozart’s Opera ‘Così Fan Tutte’ and More

A London production of Mozart's “Così Fan Tutte” is casting all roles for a paid tour throughout Southern England, and more great gigs across the pond!

Interview

The Continued Education of Viola Davis and Denzel Washington

Entering the awards season race with their finest work yet in “Fences,” the stage-to-screen adaptation of August Wilson’s classic play, Washington and Davis have one thing on their mind: craft.

Casting News

Texas Now Casting: Multiple Roles on Web Series ‘Eli and David’

"Eli and David," a web series streaming on Vimeo, is casting for three upcoming episodes! Check out this and more great Texas gigs!