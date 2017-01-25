NOBODY HAS MORE ACTING JOBS

Must Reads

New Audition & Casting Notice Postings

 

  • dancers

    Airline Commercial

    Chris Herde is hiring NYC-based dancers for a paid upcoming shoot

  • voiceover

    Backstage Product Video

    Accepting submissions nationwide for a short commercial/explainer video paying $1,000

  • commercials

    Major Sportswear Campaign

    Shooting a Summer 2017 campaign focusing on inspirational female performance artists who transcend into athletics

  • tv

    Fox's 'Gotham'

    Casting nonunion background actors in NYC for an upscale scene shooting this week on the hit series

  • film

    'Skyman'

    Lead & supporting talent is needed for a new project by Dan Myrick, director of "The Blair Witch Project"

Backstage Experts

5 Simple Ways Actors Can Build Relationships Using Social Media

Not every relationship has to start with a face-to-face encounter. Backstage Expert and social media maven Heidi Dean shows you how to connect online.

News

Vera Farmiga– and Steve Carell–Starring Films Begin Casting

Vera Farmiga is taking on aliens, while Steve Carell fights for his ”Beautiful Boy.” Find out who’s casting what with this week’s edition of What’s Casting.

Interview

Barry Sloane’s ‘Six’ Is Made for a Divided America

Previously of “Revenge” and Broadway, English actor Barry Sloane breaks down his Joe “Bear” Graves on History’s “Six” and the grueling physical and emotional training that went into the role.

Casting News

Now Casting: Background Roles in Feature Film ‘Galveston’ and More

Get cast as background in “Galveston,” a feature film starring Elle Fanning and Ben Foster, in today's roundup!