New Audition & Casting Notice Postings

 

  • plays

    Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

    Philadelphia EPAs will be held for the 2017 season which includes "As You Like It" and "Troilus & Cressida"

    View

  • cruise lines

    Norwegian Creative Studios

    Casting multiple production shows onboard which are committed to raising the bar on what can be expected from at-sea entertainment

    View

  • film

    'Slate Yourself'

    Bangarang FilmWorks of L.A. is casting a comedy/drama faux documentary/experimental feature

    View

  • events

    2017 United Solo Theatre Festival

    Seeking one-person shows to perform in a 42nd Street theater for the eighth annual United Solo Theatre Festival, the world's largest solo theater festival, featuring original and adapted solo shows from all over the world

    View

  • musicals

    Disney Theatrical Productions' 'Frozen'

    Chicago EPAs will be held for for principal roles in the upcoming production

    View

